George Vargo, 93, of Lower Saucon Twp., died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his residence. He is the husband of the late Caroline Vargo. George was born in Hazelton on February 9, 1926 to the late John and Mary Vargo. He served our country in the US Army during World War II. George worked as a store manager for the former A&P grocery store. He had his own flower business until retirement. He was a devoted husband, father & grandfather.
SURVIVORS: Daughters: Lori Vargo Heffner of Bethlehem, Michelle M. Quinn of West Hazelton; grandchildren: Melina Heffner, John Quinn, Jr. & Nicole Palko; great granddaughter: Zionah Grace.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Assumption of the BVM Church (Colesville), 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. There will be no calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. The family will receive condolences and prayers at the family residence on Friday, 10/25 from 3–9 p.m.; Saturday 10/26 & Sunday 10/27 from 12 – 9 p.m.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family, care of the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street, Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2019