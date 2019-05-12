Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
George W. Danner

George W. Danner Obituary
George W. Danner, 89, of Bethlehem, died on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was the son of the late Alma (Rothrock) and Paul Danner. He was the loving husband of Martha L. (Ferrell) Danner.George proudly served his country as a member of the Army. After 35 years, he retired from UGI. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening and decorating his yard at holidays. He especially loved his church and family.He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Martha Danner; daughters, Georgianne Conklin and her husband, Barry and Mary Doyle and her husband, Steven; sons, Glenn Danner and Mark Danner and his wife, Amy; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his son, Miles Danner and 3 brothers and 1 sister. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019
