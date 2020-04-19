George W. Hottenstein
1932 - 2020
George W. Hottenstein, 87, husband of JoAn Hager-Hottenstein, passed away on April 15, 2020 at Cedarbrook Senior Care due to complications from COVID-19. George was born in Allentown, PA in 1932 to George D. and Marguerite (Miller) Hottenstein. He graduated from Allentown High School in 1950 and served 4 years in the USAF during the Korean Conflict. George was employed by the U. S. Postal Service in Allentown until his retirement. Served as president of the former CAGS Singles Group in Philadelphia. Member of the St. Paul's Lutheran (Blue) Church, Coopersburg. He and his wife, JoAn, shared a love of travel. They honeymooned in Rio de Janeiro and traveled the world for many years, visiting 6 of the 7 continents - Africa, Asia, Australia/Oceania, Europe, North America, and South America, most several times. SURVIVORS: George will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 years; 2 stepdaughters, Lori Bishop (husband Doug) and Cynthia Fritz; grandsons, Bryan and Scott Fritz. He also leaves behind several nephews, nieces and cousins. George was predeceased by his parents; brothers, James and Robert; sisters, Margaret and Emma. The family would like to thank the medical professionals and staff at Cedarbrook for their compassion and care of George. SERVICE: A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com CONTRIBUTIONS: Memorial donations in his memory may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Blue Church, 5900 Applebutter Hill Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036-9502.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.
