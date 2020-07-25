1/2
George W. Johnson
George W. Johnson, 87, formerly of Nazareth and Bushkill Township, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Sacred Heart Assisted Living in Northampton. He was the husband of the late Stella E. (Bruch) Johnson, with whom he shared 57 loving years of marriage prior to her passing in 2014. Born in Lower Nazareth Township, he was a son of the late Clarence and Laura (Bond) Johnson. After graduating from Liberty High School in 1950, George honorably served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He became employed by Schwerman Trucking Co. in Upper Nazareth Township, where he worked as a truck driver for 35 years before retiring in 1995. During his retirement, George and his wife enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 773, Allentown, and Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hecktown. Survivors: He is survived by a son, Joseph Johnson and his wife, Margie, of Pittsburgh; three daughters, Debra Sturgis and husband, Donald, of Angier, North Carolina, Cynthia Onulack and husband, John, of Bushkill Township, and Donna Ziegenfuss and husband, Lance, of Whitehall; eight grandchildren, Heather, Michael and wife, Samantha, Amanda and husband, Andrew, Robert, Stephen, Ashley, Jacob, and Emily; three great-granddaughters, Anna Marie, Abigail, and Amelia; a sister, Virginia Slotter of Mesa, Arizona; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Stella, he was predeceased by a brother, Truman Johnson, and three sisters, Bertha Crouthamel, Ethel Bruch, and Minnie Goldschmidt. Services: A memorial service and interment with Military Honors at Hope Cemetery in Hecktown will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hecktown, 323 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18020.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
July 25, 2020
Debbie and family, I am so sorry for the loss of your dad. May God grant you peace during this difficult time. I am sad, yet smile when I think of your parents being reunited! I thank you dad for his service to our country.
Sherri Meyers
Classmate
July 25, 2020
Loving prayers for the family. Thinking of everyone
melody bruch
Family
July 25, 2020
Karen L Myer
Family
July 25, 2020
orry for your lpse . god and time will help . the reoash gang .
rich repash
Friend
July 25, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
July 24, 2020
JOHNSON FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
Diana&Paul Milkovits
