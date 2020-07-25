George W. Johnson, 87, formerly of Nazareth and Bushkill Township, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Sacred Heart Assisted Living in Northampton. He was the husband of the late Stella E. (Bruch) Johnson, with whom he shared 57 loving years of marriage prior to her passing in 2014. Born in Lower Nazareth Township, he was a son of the late Clarence and Laura (Bond) Johnson. After graduating from Liberty High School in 1950, George honorably served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He became employed by Schwerman Trucking Co. in Upper Nazareth Township, where he worked as a truck driver for 35 years before retiring in 1995. During his retirement, George and his wife enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 773, Allentown, and Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hecktown. Survivors: He is survived by a son, Joseph Johnson and his wife, Margie, of Pittsburgh; three daughters, Debra Sturgis and husband, Donald, of Angier, North Carolina, Cynthia Onulack and husband, John, of Bushkill Township, and Donna Ziegenfuss and husband, Lance, of Whitehall; eight grandchildren, Heather, Michael and wife, Samantha, Amanda and husband, Andrew, Robert, Stephen, Ashley, Jacob, and Emily; three great-granddaughters, Anna Marie, Abigail, and Amelia; a sister, Virginia Slotter of Mesa, Arizona; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Stella, he was predeceased by a brother, Truman Johnson, and three sisters, Bertha Crouthamel, Ethel Bruch, and Minnie Goldschmidt. Services: A memorial service and interment with Military Honors at Hope Cemetery in Hecktown will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hecktown, 323 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18020.



