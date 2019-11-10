|
George W. Lowin, 84 of Macungie passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019. He was the husband of the late Helen (Smith) Lowin who passed in July of 2016. Born December 26, 1934 in Newark, NJ he was the son of the late George and Muriel (Stark) Lowin. George owned and operated, with his wife, the former George's Sunoco in Emmaus. Prior to 2008 George and Helen lived in Delaware for 19 years. Survivors: Son, Richard and his wife Shelly and granddaughter Kayla of Macungie and daughter, Lynn Ruth and husband David of Upper Macungie Township. George also has two sisters in the New Jersey area. Other family members by marriage of the late Helen are three sister-in-law's, brother-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
Private Services. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019