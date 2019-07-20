George W. Schmid, Jr., 73, of Slatington, formerly of Kutztown, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Joan M. (Bucks) Schmid. Born in Pricetown, Berks County, February 18, 1946, George was the son of the late Mamie (Schmel) and George W. Schmid, Sr. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, reaching the rank of E4. George worked at the former Caloric Appliance Corp. in Topton, for 10 years as a forklift operator. He was a lifetime member of the Topton American Legion Post # 217.



Survivors: In addition to his wife, Joan; son, George W. Schmid III of Hereford; daughter, Amy L. wife of Kyle D. Dietrich of Trexlertown; sisters, Esther V. and her husband, Marty Kowalski of West Lawn, Mary J. Iezzi, of Birdsboro; twin granddaughters, Addison M. and Keeley A. Dietrich of Trexlertown; good friend and helper Fred H. Billiard; predeceased by brother in law, John E. Iezzi.Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Online expression of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzemancares.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Topton American Legion Post #217 in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on July 20, 2019