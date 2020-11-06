1/1
George W. Walbert Sr.
George W. Walbert, Sr., 67, of Pen Argyl, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital – Fountain Hill, of Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of Rose Ann (Audenried) Walbert, they celebrated 48 years of marriage this September. George was born on December 12, 1952 in Easton, PA to the late William R. Walbert and late Joyce M. (Kester) Walbert. George proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. From 1990 until his retirement in 2016, he owned and operated George's Automotive, on 13th Street in Easton. He was a Volkswagen enthusiast, he collected them, and enjoyed restoring them back to life. George loved taking day trips, going to car shows and flea markets. He took pride in his property, appreciated yardwork, and fed the birds all the time. In addition to his wife, George is deeply missed by daughter, Jennifer A. Walbert, of Easton; son, George W. Walbert, Jr. and wife Kari, of Easton; grandson, Vincent Johnson; his siblings, Earl Kester and wife Debbie, Albert "Skip" Kohler and companion Amy Fretz, Starr Smith and husband Brad, Brenda Kotz and companion Ron Kutz, William "Billy" R. Walbert, Jr. and companion Melissa Vanbuskirk; also by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. A Prayer Service will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Hope Cemetery, of Hecktown. Social restrictions will be practice, face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's memory to "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" and mailed to: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
NOV
9
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
