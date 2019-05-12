Georgene R. "Jean" Crockett, 74, of Bethlehem, entered eternal life on Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late William O. Crockett, who passed away on March 4, 2007. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Bernard A. and Margaret Elizabeth (Ruth) Morgan. Jean was a graduate of Woodstown High School, class of 1962. She worked as a knitter at various Knitting Mills in Allentown and as a laborer at the Bethlehem Steel. Jean later owned and operated Jeanie Crockett's Tree Service from 1979 until 2007. She was a member of the Autumn Club of Bethlehem Township and Our Lady of Perpetual Help. She loved crafts, baking, cooking, frogs and birds. SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Margaret Ratushny and her fiance Charles Brown of Bethlehem and Janice Herman of Bethlehem; siblings, Billy, Kevin, Sherri, Jonathan, Rebecca, Victoria, Emmanuel and Cynthia; 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews; and her companion Robert Kunkle and his family. SERVICES: A Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Durham Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9908. Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary