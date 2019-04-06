Morning Call Obituaries
Georgia D. Meyer

Georgia D. Meyer Obituary
Georgia D. Meyer, 85, formerly of Bethlehem, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services, Palmer Twp. She is the wife of the late Richard C. Meyer. Georgia was born in Allentown on May 23, 1933 to the late George and Dorothea Harwick. Georgia was a dedicated housewife to her family. SURVIVORSChildren: Jeffrey A. (Valerie L.) Meyer of Lenhartsville, Dennis P. (Duffy) Meyer of Palmyra, VA, Linda A. (David W.) Thatcher of Hellertown; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter. She was predeceased by her sister: Gloria Murphy. SERVICEGraveside Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONSIn lieu of flowers, memorials to the Heartland Hospice, 881 Marcon Blvd., Suite 3700 – Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2019
