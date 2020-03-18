|
|
Georgia L. Mohrey, 91, of Slatington, formerly of Cherryville, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Charles "Bud" Mohrey, who passed away in 1992.
Born in Lehighton on February 27, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Roy Sr. and Edna (Iffert) Geiger. A member of the ILGWU, Georgia worked as a floor lady for the formers DeVille's Factory, Danielsville.
An active member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville, she participated in Bible Study, prayer groups, vacation bible school, evangelism committee, stewardship committee, was a Eucharistic minister, and former choir member.
She is survived by brothers: Edward Geiger, Sr. and wife Karen, Roy Geiger, Jr. and wife Mary; sister: Carol Easterly; numerous nieces & nephews and extended family members. Georgia was pre-deceased by sisters Marion Reed, Mary Christman, Kathryn Geiger.
Services will be privately held at this time, with a public memorial to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Hope Lutheran Church, 4131 Lehigh Drive, Cherryville PA 18035.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020