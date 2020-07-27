1/1
Georgiann (Posivak) Milositz
Georgiann (Posivak) Milositz, 77, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday July 24, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Charles M. Milositz, Sr. with whom she would have shared 59 years of loving marriage this November. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Adeline (Ponticelli) Posivak. Georgiann was a graduate of Bethlehem High School, class of 1960. She was a member of the Women's Auxillary at Freemansburg Bethlehem Township Little League. Georgiann enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events over the years.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Charles; sons Robert J. Milositz and his wife Deanna of Wilson Borough, Charles M. Milositz, Jr. and Christopher Daniel of Houston, TX and Glenn J. Milositz and his wife Judith of East Allen Township and her loving grandchildren Jillian P. Milositz, Anthony J. Milositz, Joshua S. Milkovits and Zachary A. Milkovits.

SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Georgiann's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 100 N. 20th Street, Suite 405, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103-1462

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
Georgiann was always bright and cheerful. Fun to be with. She is remembered from our high school days.
My sincere condolences to the family.
Carol (Buss) Jurasits
Classmate
July 26, 2020
Jan you were a beautiful woman inside and out. Always had a kiss for me when you saw me. Give Aunt Dolly and Uncle Johnny a hug for me. God Bless, you are missed. ❤
Debbie Spadaccia
Family
July 26, 2020
Leonard Bast
July 26, 2020
Our condolence to your family, we will be praying for your family during this difficult time. Your mom was special. I have fond memories of her when I was a child, she always made me feel welcome.

Lori
Lori ( Marsteller) Allen
Friend
July 26, 2020
sorry to hear about the loss of cousin Jan. I was always greeted with a smile hug and kiss. I remember our wildwood days when our moms would attempt to take all 6 boys (after a long day at the beach and pool while our fathers were playing poker in the cottage) up to the boardwalk. Not an easy task. Rest easy cousin Jan!
Brian Spadaccia
Family
July 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Deanna
Daughter
