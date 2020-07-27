Georgiann (Posivak) Milositz, 77, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday July 24, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Charles M. Milositz, Sr. with whom she would have shared 59 years of loving marriage this November. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Adeline (Ponticelli) Posivak. Georgiann was a graduate of Bethlehem High School, class of 1960. She was a member of the Women's Auxillary at Freemansburg Bethlehem Township Little League. Georgiann enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events over the years.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Charles; sons Robert J. Milositz and his wife Deanna of Wilson Borough, Charles M. Milositz, Jr. and Christopher Daniel of Houston, TX and Glenn J. Milositz and his wife Judith of East Allen Township and her loving grandchildren Jillian P. Milositz, Anthony J. Milositz, Joshua S. Milkovits and Zachary A. Milkovits.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Georgiann's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 100 N. 20th Street, Suite 405, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103-1462