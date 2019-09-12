|
Georgiann T. Andrews, 82, of Allentown, passed away on September 6, 2019 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Georgiann worked for many years in the Pennsylvania Unemployment Office until retiring in 2000. Prior to that, she was a teacher at the National Cathedral School in Washington, DC. Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Harold C. and Verna (Shupe) Tunison. She was a graduate of the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, VA.
Services will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Animals in Distress in Coopersburg, PA or The Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton, PA.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to: www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019