February 13, 1926 - October 10, 2020



Georgina M. Astl 94, of Keene, NH passed away on Saturday October 10, 2020. Wife of John J. Astl of Delray Beach FL (Northampton PA) was born in Ashland, PA daughter of Daniel and Margaret (Kruppa) Booros. Georgina has five children-John D., David, Carolyn (Chambers), Andrew, and Audrey (Karabiyik). And grandchildren Harrison, Nejat and Christina, and great-grandchild Bryson. She is loved and survived by her sister Marie Waelchli, and many nieces and nephews. Georgina is predeceased by her brothers Harrison D. and John D. (Jack) Booros. Georgina's cremated remains will reside with her mother and brother Harrison at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville and with her husband John in Delray Beach.



