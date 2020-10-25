1/1
Georgina M. Astl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 13, 1926 - October 10, 2020

Georgina M. Astl 94, of Keene, NH passed away on Saturday October 10, 2020. Wife of John J. Astl of Delray Beach FL (Northampton PA) was born in Ashland, PA daughter of Daniel and Margaret (Kruppa) Booros. Georgina has five children-John D., David, Carolyn (Chambers), Andrew, and Audrey (Karabiyik). And grandchildren Harrison, Nejat and Christina, and great-grandchild Bryson. She is loved and survived by her sister Marie Waelchli, and many nieces and nephews. Georgina is predeceased by her brothers Harrison D. and John D. (Jack) Booros. Georgina's cremated remains will reside with her mother and brother Harrison at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville and with her husband John in Delray Beach.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved