Georgina Maldonado Lopez, 88, of Bethlehem, died on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born in Corozal, Puerto Rico on August 31,1931; one of 15 children to the late Luciano and Eladia (Rivera) Maldonado. Georgina was preceded in death by her husband, Rafael Lopez; her son, Ralph Lopez, Jr., and a few of her siblings.Georgina worked as a sewing machine operator and was co-owner of Ralph's One-Hour Drycleaner with her husband. She was a parishioner of Holy Infancy Catholic Church and a member of Cofradía del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús. Georgina was also a member of the Puerto Rican Beneficial Society.She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Myrna Rivera and Lucy Grace Lopez; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; as well as her extended family and friends.Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in the future.Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered and future service information may be found at www.connellfuneral.com