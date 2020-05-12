Georgina Maldonado Lopez, 88, of Bethlehem, died on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born in Corozal, Puerto Rico on August 31,1931; one of 15 children to the late Luciano and Eladia (Rivera) Maldonado. Georgina was preceded in death by her husband, Rafael Lopez; her son, Ralph Lopez, Jr., and a few of her siblings.
Georgina worked as a sewing machine operator and was co-owner of Ralph's One-Hour Drycleaner with her husband. She was a parishioner of Holy Infancy Catholic Church and a member of Cofradía del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús. Georgina was also a member of the Puerto Rican Beneficial Society.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Myrna Rivera and Lucy Grace Lopez; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; as well as her extended family and friends.
Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered and future service information may be found at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.