Georgine M. (Achey) Williams, 99, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice, Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late George C. Williams who passed in 1997. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Archibald and Bessie (Evans) Achey. She and her husband George worked as the Building Superintendents at Parkhurst Apartments for over 30 years. She was a member of Edgeboro Moravian Church, Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: Georgine will be lovingly missed by her sons, Ronald G. Williams and wife Barbara of Bethlehem and Wayne L. Williams and wife Rose of Miller Place, Long Island; sister, Janet Stauffer of Ringtown; grandchildren, Randall, Tammy and Christopher; great grandchildren, Ian, Alexandria, Isabella, Alexis and Madison.
SERVICES: A funeral service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Georgine's memory to Edgeboro Moravian Church, 645 Hamilton Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 7, 2019