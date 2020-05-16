Gerald A. Coleman
Gerald Anthony Coleman, Jr. "Jerry", 80, son of Gerald A. Coleman, Sr. and Ann (Buckley) Coleman, born in Carbondale, PA, was called home by the Lord on May 12, 2020 when he lost a brief battle with COVID-19. He was a graduate of St. Aloysius High School, Jersey City, NJ in 1957. In 1961, he graduated St. Peter's College with a BS in Accounting. While in the US Army he was Drill instructor at Fort Dix, NJ and an accomplished boxer on base. He was honorably discharged from the US Army after 6 years of service at the Rank of Sergeant. For most of his life he lived in Ridgewood N.J. where he was heavily involved in the local youths' programs coaching football, baseball, basketball, and softball. After earning his CPA in both NJ and NY, he went on to work at numerous fortunate 500 companies before retiring in Emmaus PA. Jerry was a member of St. Ann's Church in Emmaus, PA. Many summers were spent in Bay Head, NJ.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years: Margaret A. Coleman of Emmaus PA, son Dr. Gerald A. Coleman III, wife Samantha Coleman, his daughter Margaret Abolafia and son-in-law Danial Abolafia. He also was grandfather to 5 grandchildren. His sister Linda Dougherty and her husband Jimmy reside in Central New Jersey with their daughter. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter Tierney McKenzie Coleman and his sister Jeanie Heffernan and brother-in-law Richard Heffernan.

Private Services. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
