Gerald A. Kershner, 87, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in ManorCare, Old Orchard. Born February 2, 1933 in Allentown, he was a son of the late John and Signe (Weak) Kershner. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was a fraternity cook at Lehigh University. Being an avid walker, one of his pleasures was his daily walk at Jacobsburg State Park.
Surviving are his children, Melissa Debarbieri and Michael Kershner; his companion of over 42 years, Jean Olenwine; his sister, Audrey Kershner; and two granddaughters, Skylar and PomPom Debarbieri. His brother, Lionel Kershner died earlier.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held in the future. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton is handling the arrangements. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Surviving are his children, Melissa Debarbieri and Michael Kershner; his companion of over 42 years, Jean Olenwine; his sister, Audrey Kershner; and two granddaughters, Skylar and PomPom Debarbieri. His brother, Lionel Kershner died earlier.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held in the future. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton is handling the arrangements. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.