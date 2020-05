Gerald A. Kershner, 87, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in ManorCare, Old Orchard. Born February 2, 1933 in Allentown, he was a son of the late John and Signe (Weak) Kershner. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was a fraternity cook at Lehigh University. Being an avid walker, one of his pleasures was his daily walk at Jacobsburg State Park.Surviving are his children, Melissa Debarbieri and Michael Kershner; his companion of over 42 years, Jean Olenwine; his sister, Audrey Kershner; and two granddaughters, Skylar and PomPom Debarbieri. His brother, Lionel Kershner died earlier.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held in the future. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton is handling the arrangements. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com