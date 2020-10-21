1/2
Gerald A. Trumbore
Gerald A. Trumbore, 78, of Quakertown, formerly a long-time resident of Sellersville, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Quakertown Center-Genesis HealthCare, Quakertown.

Born in Sellersville, he was the son of the late Randall and Agnes Rose (Kohl) Trumbore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith and Jack Trumbore.

Mr. Trumbore is survived by his four children, Jennifer L. Gorman and her husband, Bill, Lincoln University, PA, Christopher K. Trumbore and his wife, Janet, Sellersville, Andrew G. Trumbore and his wife, Rose, Allentown, and Allyson K. Trumbore and her husband, Lenny Heck, Quakertown; three grandchildren, Marilyn Trumbore, William Gorman, and Alex Gorman; his sister, Sr. Judith A. Trumbore, IHM, Malvern; and his former wife, Kathleen Wise.

Awarded a medal for exemplary service, Jerry was a proud veteran of the U. S. Air Force.

Jerry had been employed as a computer programmer. An entrepreneur, Jerry had also owned his own carpet cleaning business.

A lifelong member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Sellersville, Jerry had sung with the Guitar Choir.

An avid golfer, Jerry was an enthusiastic fan of all professional Philadelphia sports teams. He also took great pleasure in attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Other interests included singing and watching John Wayne movies.

Never afraid to voice his opinion, his family fondly remembers Jerry's willingness "to tell it like it is." #letspoppie.

A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 23, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 445 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, where a visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org or to Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary at www.ihmimmaculata.org.

Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, Sellersville

www.steeleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
