|
|
Gerald B. Lieberman 87, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday October 16, 2019. Gerald was the husband of Gladys (Kranch) Lieberman and they celebrated their 68th anniversary this past June. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late George and Mary (Rodgers) Lieberman. Gerry worked at the former Mack Trucks Inc. in Allentown for 25 years prior to retiring in 1987. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown, and was a former member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, and Our Lady Star of the Sea in South Carolina. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and was a former Grand Knight and District Deputy of Calvary Council # 2431 in N. Myrtle Beach, SC. Surviving with his wife are sons; Douglas(Jolee) of Flourtown, Gerald (Margaret) in Oley, and David (Suzanne) in Marietta, GA. Daughters; Debbi wife of Andy Pero in Tannersvile, and Sheryl Lieberman wife of Andy Schurawlow in Allentown. A sister Ann McCann in Bethlehem, Fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 am in St. Thomas More. Calling will be from 9:00-10:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to his church. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2019