Gerald E. Barthold, 64, of Lower Saucon Twp., died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was born in Fountain Hill on October 11, 1955 to June M. (Rohrbach) Barthold with whom he resided and the late Earl F. Barthold, who died Feb. 16, 2018. Gerry worked for Wells Fargo for many years. He is a life member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Center Valley.
SURVIVORS: His mother is his only immediate survivor.
SERVICE: Due to the ongoing global constraints, a private graveside service will be held at the Friedensville Cemetery, Center Valley. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 6, 2020.