Gerald E. Fidler, 83, of Allentown, died Feb. 4, 2019 in his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Keinert) Fidler. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Dorothy (Hoffman) Haas. He worked for Spirax Sarco for 41 years, retiring in 1997. He honorably served his country in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church. Gerald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley; daughters, Cindy L. Wolst wife of the late Henry J. Wolst of Forks Twp. and Karen A. wife of Dale E. Melber of Allentown; brother, Paul J. Haas of Walnutport; sister, Shirley wife of Lee Sell of Alabama; brother-in-law, Ronald Keinert and wife Marlene of Allentown; granddaughter, Alicia M. wife of Kyler L. St. Clair of Reading; grandson, the late Henry W. Wolst husband of Jessica Wolst of Hellertown; Nieces and Nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, James H. Haas. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Rd., Allentown, PA 18103. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019