Gerald "Jerry" F. Fox, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday December 15, 2019 at Arden Courts of Old Orchard in Easton, PA. He was born in Bethlehem, son of the late Henry and Margaret (O'Hearn) Fox. He was the husband of Helen (Gerenser) Fox. They were married for 52 years.
Jerry graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School. He served his country during the Vietnam War as a Sergeant in the US Air Force. Jerry was a Police Sergeant for the City of Bethlehem for 26 years, retiring in 1991. He graduated from East Stroudsburg University. After retirement, Jerry was a court officer for Northampton County for over 20 years.
Jerry was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and was very active in parish activities, including the church carnival. He was a member of the F.O.P. arbitration board, President of the CYO, a CYO basketball coach, and a member of the Bethlehem Catholic High School Band Parents Association. Sgt. Fox also worked security for Musikfest, Celtic Classic and Christkindlmarkt. He will be remembered as a friend, mentor and confidant to many, and one of his favorite sayings was "Coffee to drink, People to see".
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Helen, daughters, Colleen Jabbour, and Elizabeth Fox-Guy and husband Donald Guy. Jerry was also very proud of his grandchildren, Isabelle Jabbour, John Jabbour, Margaret Guy, and Zachary Guy. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Fox.
A viewing will be held from 9-11am Thursday December 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association 912 Killian Hill Rd. S. W. Lilburn, GA 30047. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019