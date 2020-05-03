Gerald Fehlinger
Gerald Fehlinger, 92, of Breinigsville, died April 29, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospice. He was the husband of the late June A. (Iobst) Fehlinger. Born in Laurel Run, he was the son of the late Frank and Florence (Kinsel) Fehlinger. He honorably served his country in the Army during WWII. He worked for Fehlinger's Ice Cream, Coca Cola, was a welder for Bethlehem Corporation, and worked for Mack Trucks, Inc. for 17 years. He attended Emmaus Moravian Church. Gerald loved hunting, fishing, playing cards, bingo, and going to the casinos. Most of all, he loved his family and will be greatly missed by all, especially by his 2 daughters who were his primary caregivers. Gerald is survived by his children, Rickey Fehlinger and wife Michele of North Catasauqua, Sherry wife of Dane Roth of Breinigsville, Brenda wife of Thomas Koch of Alburtis, Mark Fehlinger and wife Bonnie of Alburtis, and Dan Fehlinger and wife Paula of Zionsville; grandchildren, Diana and Kelly Koch, Brandon, Drew, Colin, and Carter Fehlinger. He was predeceased by brothers, Marvin, Robert, and Pharon Fehlinger. Funeral services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077 or Emmaus Moravian Church, 146 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.

Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
