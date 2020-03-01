Morning Call Obituaries
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church
201 E. Juniata St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church
201 E. Juniata St.
Allentown, PA
View Map

Gerald G. Panzarella

Gerald G. Panzarella Obituary
Gerald G. Panzarella, devoted husband, father and brother passed away on February 26th in the arms of his loving wife Sue and surrounded by his children, grandchildren and siblings. He was 63. He was a member of the Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club in Northampton, an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved his hunting dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years Susan (Houpt) Panzarella; son Jeremy (Brenda) of Lititz; daughter April of Schuylkill Haven; sisters Joan Longtin (Steven) and Jane Panzarella of Allentown; a brother John Panzarella of Winter Haven, Florida; grandchildren Cody, Destiny and Jax; step-grandchildren Ava, Naomi, John and Joseph; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson Ethan.

Services: visitation on Saturday, March 7th starting at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 E. Juniata St., Allentown followed by memorial service at 11:00 in the church. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions can be made to Gerald's wife Susan to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020
