Gerald Horgan Mooney, 53, of Schnecksville, died on December 14, 2019. He was born in Bronx, NY October 17, 1966; the son of James V. Mooney and the late Elizabeth (Horgan) Mooney.
Jerry was a 1985 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School. He was proud of his Irish heritage and was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Jerry was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed boating, disco music, and his dogs. Jerry especially loved spending time with his daughter, Jessica.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Jody Ann Mooney of Schnecksville; daughter, Jessica Alex Mooney; father, James V. Mooney; sisters, Karen Dancho and husband, Robert of Lower Saucon; Maribeth Mooney of New York City; and Carol Domzalski and husband, Matthew of Easton; parents-in-law, Dennis and Madeline Deegan of Easton; as well as his nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother and his niece, Emily Laura Domzalski.
The family will receive guests on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Saturday at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 730 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. The family will again receive friends prior to Mass from 9-10 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to Jody Mooney, to be applied towards an educational fund for Jessica. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019