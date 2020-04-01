|
Gerald J. Fabian, Gerry with a "G," passed away March 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Kyra) Fabian for over 60 years. Born in Ormrod to the late Joseph Fabian Sr. and Veronica (Pekar) Fabian. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post #454. He worked for Sears Roebuck in various capacities and Mack Trucks Engineering Department. He was a college graduate of East Stroudsburg University and Seton Hall University earning a Master's Degree in Speech & Hearing Pathology. He previously worked in Lopatcong & Pohatcong, NJ School Districts. He then worked for Carbon-Lehigh Intermediate Unit #21 until his retirement. He was a Whitehall Township Commissioner for 20 years and served as secretary for the board. His summer months, he worked construction as a laborer for Local 1174, and served on the Health & Wealth Fare Board for many years. He was a member & long-time officer of Sokol Assembly 255 and a member of Jednota Branch 796, Egypt. He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters and great-grandchildren. He loved and was a devoted beekeeper and gardener and enjoyed traveling with his wife and good friends. He was a dedicated pirohy maker & usher at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Egypt. Survivors are his wife; sons, Michael G. (Deborah) Whitehall, Matthew M. (Rachel) Fogelsville; daughters, Mary, New Tripoli and Monica, at home; grandchildren, Laura M. (Trent) Fabian-Dunn, Jessica A. Fabian & Olivia J. Fabian; great-grandchildren, (Miss) Millie Jane & Mack (a-doodle) Dunn and Theodore (Theo) Gerald Stephens; niece, Michaeleen Fabian Dom, late husband, Charles, Ohio; nephew, Deacon Gregory Fabian, Indiana; and dog, SoCo (Lil One). Predeceased by brothers, Joseph and John Fabian; sisters, Ann and Veronica, died at a very young age; nephews, Alois Fabian (Ohio) and Joseph Fabian (Colorado). He was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Egypt. We thank our friends, family, neighbors and the Sisters of St. Francis Center for Renewal for their support, prayers and visits. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, send your offerings to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Egypt or to Sisters of St. Francis Center for Renewal, 395 Bridle Path Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18017 in loving memory of Gerry.
