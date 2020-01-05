|
Dr. Gerald J. Morrow, 78, of Northampton, passed away December 31, 2019. He was the loving husband of 50 years to the late Zoyla H. (Haubner) Morrow, who passed away in May. Born in Saint Albans, NY he was the son of the late Gerald and Jane (Fergus) Morrow. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Captain with the Medical Unit during the Gulf War. Jerry received his Doctorate Degree from Georgetown Medical School. Jerry was a General Surgeon for many years at St. Luke's Hospital. He was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Allentown Philatelic Society and enjoyed playing bridge.
Survivors: son- Dan and his wife Linda Morrow of King of Prussia; daughter- Jane Morrow of Albuquerque, NM; granddaughters- Meghan and Sophie; sisters- Elizabeth Selfridge wife of Barrett, Trish Howard wife of Bill, Kathy Kennelly wife of Bob; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A calling time will be held Thursday, January 9th 9:30-10:30AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30AM in Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church 1861 Catasauqua Rd Bethlehem, PA 18017. Burial to follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.
Contributions can be made in Jerry's memory to Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020