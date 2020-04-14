|
Gerald "Jerry" J. Weiner, 86, of Nazareth, passed away on Saturday, April 11th, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus, Easton. Born on January 1, 1934, in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Katherine (Dominko) Weiner. Gerald was the husband of the late Rose (Kish) Weiner, with whom he shared 34 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2000. He worked as a mason and repairman for the Keystone Cement Co. in Bath, until retiring in 1990. He proudly served in the U. S. Army, during the Korean War. Gerald volunteered for the D & L Trail Tenders. He was very active and was always busy with many projects. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, biking, and he especially enjoyed watching his grandsons play baseball. He attended St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bath.
Survivors: loving daughter, Sarajane A. Panovec and her husband John, of Nazareth; grandsons, Owen and Gavin whom he loved dearly; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Frank and Stephen, and sisters, Katherine, Mary, Cecelia, Christina, and Theresa.
Services: Graveside services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.
Memorials: Memorial donations, in Gerald's memory, may be sent to St. John's Evan. Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Bath, PA 18014.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020