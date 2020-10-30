Gerald James Helfrich, age 81 of Westfield passed away at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with his family at his side. Born January 27, 1939 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Earl S. and Carrie (Christman) Helfrich. Gerald married his sweetheart, Nancy L. Daniel in July of 1963. He started working at a young age; he was a farmer, worked at a full service gas station, manufacturing laborer and a tradesman. He was a fabricator, designer, handyman and an amateur taxidermist; he would envision a plan and make it happen. He took great pride in his work and everything that he did. Gerald loved the outdoors; he enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting with his buddy, Stanley. He was on a bowling league, was an avid race fan; dirt track racing and watching the Woodhull races and was a big Trump supporter. Gerald loved to attend the River of Life Fellowship Church. He had a great sense of humor and his mission was to make people laugh and make sure they knew Jesus. Most of all, He loved his family. Always involved and supporting his children and grandchildren's sports or events, spending time with them and making sure they were well taken care of. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy L.; his children, Gary J. and Laura Helfrich of Mainesburg, Nita L. and Patrick Toupin of Beaver Dams, NY and Glenn J. and Nicole Helfrich of Little Marsh; his grandchildren, William Post, Heidi Bower, Jennifer Post, Robert J. Hartman, III, Nittany L. Hartman, Anna Doane, Joshua Undercoffler and Drew Brandes; two great grandchildren, Gracie and Malachi; two sisters, June Weidner and Nancy Schmoyer and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin, Ray Sr., Robert and Henry. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Saturday, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM. COVID 19 precautions will apply, including face masks and limit of 25 people in at a time. A graveside service will be held immediately following at the Champlin Cemetery with Pastor Keith Paris officiating.