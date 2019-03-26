Gerald L. "Jerry" Elliott, 75, of Quakertown, died Sat., Mar. 23 at his home. He was the loving husband of Sharon J. (Roberts) Elliott whom they just celebrated 50 years together. Born in Quakertown, he was a son of the late Robert W. & Esther M. (Clymer) Elliott. For many years Jerry worked in construction and later for Ametak US Gauge in Sellersville and Emergency System. Jerry was an outdoorsman who enjoyed to hunt, fish, hike, run with the dogs and go to his mountain home in the Poconos. He was a member of the NRA, Paletown Rod and Gun Club, American Legion Post 242 and Keelersville Club in Perkasie. Surviving with his wife are children: Lori Wagner, husband Barry of Bloomsburg and Terri Knoedler, husband David of Andreas, PA; grandchildren: Joseph Jr., and Sarina Skriletz, Amanda and Thomas Skriletz, Tiffany and Gary Reinhard, Tia Knoedler, Shane and Erin Wagner and Kristy and Chris Johnson; great-grandchildren: Samuel, Chase, Tyler, Avery, Hailey, Gavin, Blake, Kaelyn and Gage and sister: Charlotte Slifer, and her late husband Raymond of Quakertown. He was predeceased by siblings: Robert and Christine Roeder. Friends and family are invited to call from 7-9 PM on Fri., Mar. 29 in the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown. There will be no services. Memorial Contributions can be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.nauglefcs.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary