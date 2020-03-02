|
Gerald L. Gehris, 83 of Allentown, PA, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Allentown, PA. Born November 14, 1936 in Fogelsville, PA, he was the son of the late Lewis A. Gehris and the late Edith (Beitler) Gehris. He was the husband of Marie A. (Bochrowski) Gehris to whom he was married for 59 years.
Gerald retired after many years of service from Mack Trucks, Macungie, PA, Prior to he worked for several years at the Trojan powder Co., Allentown, PA. He was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. Church, Trexlertown. Gerald was a a life member of the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, New Tripoli, PA where he served on the Board of Governors for 40 years, he was also a certified hunter education instructor for 30 years. He was a longtime member of the Lehigh Valley Trap League and he enjoyed hunting and the great outdoors. He served his country as a Sp4 in the US Army during peacetime.
Surviving along with his wife Marie are, Aunt Elsie (Beitler) Sebring of Emmaus, PA, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Al Bastin officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM prior to the services. Interment with military honors will follow in St. John's Union Cemetery - Mickleys, Whitehall, PA.
Contributions: May be made to the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, POB 149, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 2, 2020