Gerald "Jerry" Lerch Oberholtzer, age 85 of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Jerry was born on May 9, 1935 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Gerald "Ted" Heller Oberholtzer and Verna May (Lerch) Oberholtzer. He attended Allentown High School and served for a short time in the United States Army and the Pennsylvania National Guard. He later continued his education at Rutgers University.
He worked for AT&T Long Lines for 36 years with stops in Pennsylvania, New York City, New Jersey, and Georgia. He retired from AT&T in 1989. He later worked for Waffle House at their corporate offices until retiring in 1997.
Jerry married Dolores Tocci of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in April of 1958. They resided in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Metro Atlanta.
Jerry was a member of the Woodworkers Guild of Georgia. He was a volunteer with the St. Jude the Apostle Job Network. Jerry was initiated into the Catholic faith in 2017 and was a member of the Men's Club at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church.
Jerry was a fervent supporter of Clemson University and it's athletics programs. He was a member of IPTAY and season ticket holder for 37 years. He was a parent and grandparent to eight Clemson graduates, with one grandson currently enrolled. The family plans to have a football locker at Clemson's Death Valley named for him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald "Ted" Heller Oberholtzer and Verna May (Lerch) Oberholtzer, his twin infant sisters, son-in-law David Ridge Jr., and granddaughter-in-law Jessie (Kowzan). Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dolores; children: Jerry and wife Roxann; Tim and wife Tina; and Sandy Brown and her husband Tom; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Jerry, his wife Sarah, and their sons, JP and Grant; Matthew, his wife Vincey, and their children, Amos and Edith; Paul; Abby Meister; Zachary; Rachel; and Alex Meister. He is also survived by his sister, Kay Miller.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to make a gift to Clemson's IPTAY memorial endowment fund in memory of Gerald "Jerry" Lerch Oberholtzer. Please make checks payable to IPTAY and send to: IPTAY, Attn Connie Gilreath, P.O. Box 1529, Clemson, SC 29633.
Final arrangements have been made through Tom M. Wages Funeral Service (www.WagesFuneralHome.com
). A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church followed by internment in the church's columbarium. All are welcomed to attend. The mass will also be streamed live on the church's YouTube page (www.StOlivers.com
). If you would like to reach out to the family, please contact his grandson Jerry via email at jober14@gmail.com.