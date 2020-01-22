|
Gerald N."Jerry"Christein, 71, of New Tripoli and formerly of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family while in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He was the loving husband of Christine L. Mann. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Franklin and Emily (Greoger) Christein. Jerry honorably served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was employed as an Electrician with the Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services for many years, until retiring. He enjoyed building cars and motorcycles. Jerry was a member of the Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Christine; sons Brian S. Christein and his wife Lorie of Northampton and Eric L. Christein of Allentown; sisters Katherine Gowin and her husband Malcom of Benner Elk. NC and Anne L. Christein of Nazareth and his 3 loving grandchildren Alexis, Collin and Peter. He was predeceased by his son Peter J. Christein in 2007.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 PM until time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020