Gerald Pritchard, 79, of Cashew Drive, Walnutport, Lehigh Twp, PA, died Monday afternoon, March 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Gloria "Sally" J. (Allen) Pritchard since Aug 12, 1963. Born in
Minneapolis, NC, he was a son of the late Thomas and Ania (Ollis) Pritchard.
Gerald was owner/operator of The Pritchard Co. Interior Construction, Northampton, since 1962. He was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville, and attended Valley View Baptist Church, Jamesville, Bath, PA. Gerald served in the Army, 82nd Airborne Division, Peacetime. During the 1970's he served on the Welfare Board, Mansfield Twsp NJ. He was the creator of the Mansfield Twsp Parks and Recreation Department while soliciting land donations for youth sports. In 1990 he was selected by the American Builders Association to lead construction workers to Armenia in an effort to rebuild following an earthquake. He used this opportunity to print Armenian language Bibles and distribute them while there. He loved supporting missionaries worldwide and serving the local church. He led numerous church building committees and served on his church board. Mr. Pritchard was elected Delegate to the 2004 Republican National Convention and a longtime member and supporter of the Northampton County Republican Committee.
Survivors: wife. daughters, Gloria Lee wife of Michael A. Snover, Esq. of Bethlehem Twp, Maudeania wife of Keith R. Hornik of Palmer Twp, Sandi D. wife of Peter Nush, Jr. of Downingtown. sons, Brian K. and wife Lisa A. Pritchard of Blue Ridge, GA, Jerry L. Pritchard of Lehigh Twp. 10 grandchildren, Brian, Keith, Vanessa, Ashley, Matthew, Anthony, Sally, Jagger, Winston, Alexa, and Pierce. 3 great grandchildren. sisters, Faustina "Neen" McGuire of Dearborn, MI, Martina wife of John Jackson, Lueretta "Ret" Shook, and Phyllis Carver, all of Spruce Pine, NC. uncle, Jeffrey "Hill" H. Hilldred of Elizabethton, TN. many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother, Boston "Boss" Pritchard.
Services: Are currently at the convenience of the family. Future Public Memorial Services Are To Be Announced. Interment, Pritchard's Cemetery, Curtis Creek, Avery County, NC. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: Teen Challenge, 33 Teen Challenge Road, Rehrersburg, PA 19550.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2020