Gerald S. Hutterer, 72, formerly of Catasauqua and Richmond, VA, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Cornerstone Living, New Tripoli. He was the husband of Dianna R. (Lynn) Hutterer to whom he was married for the last 34 years. Born in Northampton, September 30, 1947, Gerald was the son of the late Joseph G. and Evelyn M. (Snyder) Hutterer. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era with a rank of Sp4. Gerald was employed as a machine adjustor for Color Tree, Inc. in Richmond VA for 8 years before retiring in 2009. Prior to that, he worked at the former Boise Cascade Envelope Division in Allentown for 34 years as a machine adjustor and supervisor.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Dianna; daughter, Susan M. Schmoyer and her husband, Neil of Zionsville; son, Scott J. Hutterer of Allentown; step-daughter, Karen E. DeWalt and her husband, Kevin of Whitehall; brother, Michael W. Hutterer and Brenda of Bowmanstown; predeceased by siblings, Joseph F. Hutterer and Maryann Borger.
Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Thursday, December 26, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with Chaplain Robert S. Ernst officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Private interment. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 23, 2019