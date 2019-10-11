Morning Call Obituaries
Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
3219 Santee Road
Bethlehem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
3219 Santee Road
Bethlehem, PA
Gerald Stuart Korb, 75, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. Born in Brooklyn, New York he was the son of the late Isadore and Miriam (Pflug) Korb. Gerald shared 50 years of marriage with his loving wife Elaine (Abbati) Korb. He was a graduate of St. John's University and New York University attaining his doctorate in mathematics. Gerald was a quantitative analyst and was a member of numerous Philosophical and Mathematic organizations.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Elaine, Gerald will be lovingly remembered by his beloved Daughter, Elisa Korb.

SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem 18020 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of mass. Calling hours will take place Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 on from 2:00P.M. to 4:00P.M. and 6:00P.M. to 8:00 P.M. A memorial tribute may be placed on www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The , 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2019
