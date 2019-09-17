Home

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
View Map
More Obituaries for Gerald Schirmacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald S. Schirmacher


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald S. Schirmacher Obituary
Gerald S. Schirmacher, 77, of Whitehall, passed away on Friday September 13, 2019, St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem.

He was the beloved husband of Doris J. (Hilbert) Schirmacher; they were married on December 7, 2001.

Born in Hokendauqua on January 4, 1942, he was the son of the late Francis and Florence (Lorah) Schirmacher.

During his working years, he was employed as a mechanic for the Pennsylvania State Police.

Gerald was an avid hunter who loved visiting various parks and game lands.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Gerald Schirmacher, Hokendauqua; granddaughter, Crystal Schirmacher; brother, William, husband of Margie Schirmacher, Hokendauqua; sisters, Nancy, wife of Andrew Krashluk, Allentown; and Marie Schirmacher, Allentown. He is also survived by cousin, Dutt, husband of Sheila Schirmacher, Catasauqua; and nephew, William Schirmacher, Jr, Hokendauqua.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut St., Coplay, Pa 18037. A viewing will be held from 10-11 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall.

Contributions may be made in Gerald's memory to the c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 17, 2019
