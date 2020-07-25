Gerald Sherman, 77, of Renaissance Home - Northampton, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, in LVH - Muhlenberg. Born in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Benjamin and Ruth (Rappeport) Sherman. He was of the Jewish faith. He is survived by his daughter, Cathi Sherman; brothers, Arnold Sherman (Anna), Harold Sherman (Barbara), Morton Sherman (Debra), Jeffrey Sherman (Meryl), and grandchildren, Kiersten and Zander. He was preceded in death by his natural mother, Nettie (Brody) Sherman.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. The service will be Live Streamed to Facebook and ZOOM. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org