Gerald Sherman
Gerald Sherman, 77, of Renaissance Home - Northampton, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, in LVH - Muhlenberg. Born in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Benjamin and Ruth (Rappeport) Sherman. He was of the Jewish faith. He is survived by his daughter, Cathi Sherman; brothers, Arnold Sherman (Anna), Harold Sherman (Barbara), Morton Sherman (Debra), Jeffrey Sherman (Meryl), and grandchildren, Kiersten and Zander. He was preceded in death by his natural mother, Nettie (Brody) Sherman.

Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. The service will be Live Streamed to Facebook and ZOOM. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memorial service
JUL
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
