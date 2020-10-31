Gerald T. McKee, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He graduated from William Allen High School and then received his bachelor's degree from Muhlenberg College. After graduating from college, he served in the US Army at Fort Stuart in Georgia. Returning to Pennsylvania, he then joined the Bethlehem Steel and worked there for 25 years before retiring. Following that, he signed on with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and worked there for 7 years. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. He was married to Dolores E. Warmkessel for 65 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Marypat McKee and Linda McKee; sons, Daniel McKee and daughter-in-law LuAnn (Haas) McKee and Michael McKee and daughter-in-law Ali (Perez) McKee. He had 7 grandchildren and many "grand dogs" over the years. The family will hold a private service, but will plan a celebration of his life at a later date. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the local Humane Society.



