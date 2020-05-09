Gerald W. Gorman
Gerald "Jerry" W. Gorman, Jr., 75, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Traditions at Hanover, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Susanne K. (Faust) Gorman, to whom he was married over 15 years. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Gerald W., Sr., and Janet (Byrne) Gorman. He received a degree in Social Sciences from Bloomsburg University. He spent much of his career in social services. Prior to retirement, he worked in the food industry. No matter the position he held, it was his amazing personality that always had people coming back, whether it was a student, customer, or client.

Survivors: Son Jason, and his wife, Yolanda, of Madison, WI; Daughters Jennifer K. and her husband Shawn Horn of Allentown, Kristen S., and her husband Keith Hildenbrandt of Easton; six grandchildren.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hillside SPCA,PO Box 233 Pottsville, PA 17901

Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2020.
