Gerald "Lefty" Warmkessel, 83, of Lancaster, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Monday October 5, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's.



Dad was born and raised in Allentown to the late Cunie and Dorothy (Bast) Warmkessel. He relocated our family to Lancaster in 1972.



Dad was married to the love of his life, the late Ellen (Frey), for just shy of fifty years, when she passed away in 2004.



Our Dad was a veteran of the USMC, serving from 1954 - 1962. OOHRAH!!



Dad retired from the USPS maintenance department after 25 years of service. Dad so enjoyed spending time with his family. In his younger years, he enjoyed trips with Mom, playing cards and golfing. Dads most favorite thing was going out for breakfast.



In addition to our Mom, he is preceded in death by a son William, a grandson Stephen, two brothers and two sisters.



He is survived by a daughter Sharon, wife of David Presto of Mount Joy, daughter Deb, wife of Lonny Black of Mount Joy, son James and wife Doris of Lititz, daughter-in-law Marjorie Warmkessel of Millersville, sister Lucille Warmkessel of Cetronia, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren (whom he adored), and countless loyal friends. Dad will be remembered for his humor, his kindness, and his big heart.



As per Dad's wishes, there will be no service.



John 14:2



