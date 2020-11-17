1/1
Gerald Wuchter
Gerald Wuchter, 90 of Northampton, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Liza's House Personal Care Home in Danielsville, PA.

Born March 26, 1930 in Northampton, PA, he was the son of the late Titus and Mary (Kolumber) Wuchter.

Gerald was a graduate of Northampton Area Senior High School who went on to become an Inspector for the former Western Electric Co., Allentown, PA. for 30 years before retiring in 1986. He was a life long member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Northampton. Gerald owned Quarter horses and enjoyed riding, he was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association.

He is survived by a niece; Carol L. wife of James J. Jones, Sr. of Neffs, PA, and a nephew, Timothy Wuchter of Vermontville, MI.

A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday November 20, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Northampton, PA. The public is asked to continue to follow social distancing guidelines, including the wearing or face coverings.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2020.
