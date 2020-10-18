Geraldine A. (Barron) Husovsky, 90 of Bethlehem died Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Born November 26, 1929 in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Tertusek) Barron. Geraldine was married to George R. Husovsky for 57 years until his death on April 25, 2008.



A Bethlehem Catholic High School graduate, Geraldine worked at the Northampton County Courthouse as a clerk. She was a former member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Bethlehem and later joined St. Anne Roman Catholic Church. In her spare time Geraldine could be found tending to her yard and roses. She was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the NY Mets.



Gerry was a wonderful Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, James Husovsky, Richard Husovsky and wife Josefa, John Husovsky and wife Terri of Bossier City, Louisiana; granddaughters, Marta Husovsky, Mia Spadt wife of Douglas, and Jenna Husovsky; great grandchildren, Nico and Nina Spadt; and brother-in-law, Charles Husovsky. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph (Herbie) and Eugene Barron and sisters, Mary (Honey) Roseman, Helen (Sis) Gaydos and Irene Leary.



Visitation is on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9-10am at St. Anne Roman Catholic Church. 450 E. Washington Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18017, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Due to Covid-19 and CDC guidelines, use of masks and socially distancing practices will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Roman Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to Connell Funeral Home.



