O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians
Geraldine A. Meyers Obituary
Geraldine A. Meyers 89, of Allentown, passed away on Friday October 25, 2019 at home in the presence of her devoted family. She was the wife of Raymond J. Meyers and they celebrated their 68th anniversary this past June. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late James P. and Anna E. (Brogan) Nolfa. Gerry was a 1948 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School where she received the outstanding award for stenography. She was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church where she was a past president of the Altar and Rosary Society, chaired the Catholic Charities Drive, conducted the hoagie sale, and volunteered in the school cafeteria, library, and bingo. Gerry worked for the late Attorney James G. Kellar for 43 years, and previously worked for George J. Joseph in the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. Surviving with her husband are a son Christopher at home and her daughter Laurann wife of Michael Boyer. Her three grandchildren; Dinamichele, Aaron, and Annamarie Boyer, all of Allentown. Brother James, sister Dolores wife of Robert Schock both of Allentown, and brother in law Staney Oleynik of Bethlehem. She was preceded in death by her sisters Marylouise Oleynik, Rose Dauscher, Grace Paul, Joanne Koury, and her grandson Raymond Boyer. Her greatest joy in life was being a wife, mother, and grandmother to those she loved dearly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday October 30, at 11:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians. Calling will be from 9:45-10:45 am in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to her church. Arrangements entrusted to O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 27, 2019
