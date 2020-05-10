Geraldine D. Ace
Geraldine D. (Jacoby) Ace, 86, of Allentown, passed away May 9, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late William Ace. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Susan (Matuczinski) Jacoby. She retired from A1 Answering Service after many years of service as a phone operator.

Survivors: children- Gary Ace and wife Laura, John Ace, Tammy Ace and wife Kelly, Steven Ace and wife Debra; 6 grandchildren; several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son- William and brothers- Parker and Richard.

Services will be Private for the family and are entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
