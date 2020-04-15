Geraldine D. "Nan" Dreisbach
Geraldine D. "Nan" Dreisbach, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love of her family, on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was the loving wife of Earl W. Dreisbach, with whom she shared over 64 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, Nan was the daughter of the late Rocco and Anna (Castelucci) DeLeo, and her late stepfather John Labriola, Sr. She worked for Bethlehem Steel Corp during WWII, and then in the knitting department of SureFit for many years. Nan was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Survivors: husband Earl; daughter Anne Marie Brown of Allentown; grandchildren Christopher Sule and Jennifer Hellgren; great-granddaughter Victoria Hellgren. Nan was predeceased by her siblings Joseph DeLeo, Carmela Streano, and John Labriola, Jr. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date at Notre Dame of Bethlehem. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com Contributions: in lieu of flowers, to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2020.
