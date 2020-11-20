1/
Geraldine E. Knappenberger
Geraldine E. Knappenberger, 102, of Allentown, died November 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late David R. Knappenberger. Geraldine worked as a clerk and later in the credit department at Hess's Department Store, Allentown. Born in in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Samuel E. and Hannah (Coll) Haas.

Survivors: Sons: David S. Knappenberger and Judy Buno, James R. Knappenberger and Gary C. Knappenberger and his wife Pamela, 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren.

Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Good Shepherd Home, Raker Center, Allentown. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
November 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I remember her well.
Lil Bird
Acquaintance
