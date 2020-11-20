Geraldine E. Knappenberger, 102, of Allentown, died November 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late David R. Knappenberger. Geraldine worked as a clerk and later in the credit department at Hess's Department Store, Allentown. Born in in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Samuel E. and Hannah (Coll) Haas.
Survivors: Sons: David S. Knappenberger and Judy Buno, James R. Knappenberger and Gary C. Knappenberger and his wife Pamela, 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Good Shepherd Home, Raker Center, Allentown. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com