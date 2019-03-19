Geraldine E. (Kunkel) Leiby, 86, a resident of Berks Heim, and formerly of Kutztown, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Tower Health – Reading Hospital, West Reading. She was the widow of George C. Leiby, who died on July 17, 2015. Born in Kempton, Geraldine was a daughter of the late Arthur and Viletta (Henninger) Kunkel. Mrs. Leiby was a dedicated member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Fleetwood (Molltown), where she assisted with church dinners and candy making throughout the years. She was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School, Class of 1950. She was employed as a Clerk for Acme Markets, Kutztown, for 25 years, retiring in 1994. Gerry enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, and was an avid BINGO player.Survivors: She is survived by her sons, Leonard C., husband of Margo A. (Cardinal) Leiby, Fleetwood, Jeffrey A., husband of Robin (Kuhns) Leiby, Kalamazoo, MI, and Eric C., husband of Kathy R. (Neidig) Leiby, Birdsboro; four grandchildren, Jason Leiby, Dylan Leiby, Gwendoline (Leiby) Larrabee, and Katherine (Leiby) White, three step-grandchildren, Al, Meghan, and Amanda; and seven great grandchildren, Kaylee, Elise, Arthur, Marcus, Sophia, Brielle, and Landon. In addition to her husband and parents, Geraldine was predeceased by a sister, Stella (Kunkel) Kramer, and a brother, Stanley Kunkel.Services: A funeral service to celebrate Geraldine's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with The Rev. Bruce E. Dalious officiating. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery, Kempton. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.Contributions: The family requests contributions be made in Geraldine's memory to St. Peter's UCC Memorial Fund, P. O. Box 321, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary