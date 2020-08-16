1/1
Geraldine Fenstermaker
Geraldine (Kerchner) Fenstermaker, 80, passed away on August 13, 2020. "Deanie" was a resident of Egg Harbor City for over 60 years. She truly loved her town and over the years was active in the Kiwanis of EHC, the EHC Historical Society, the Moravian Church of EHC as well as at times substitute teaching in EHC schools and working in the school library. She was an honorary lifetime member of the NJ PTA and its 25-year group.

Born in Allentown, PA, she was a graduate of Emmaus High School and later achieved an Associate's Degree at Atlantic Community College.

Deanie was preceded in death by her husband Harry E. Fenstermaker. She is survived by her daughter Joanne (Michael) Salonish of Marriottsville, MD, granddaughter Katelyn Salonish of Williamsburg, VA, nieces and nephews.

Services will be provided by Schantz Funeral Home, Emmaus, PA. Visitation will be Thurs., Aug 20th starting at 10 am with a service to begin at noon. A graveside service will follow at Northwood Cemetery.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
AUG
20
Service
12:00 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
