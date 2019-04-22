Geraldine Kleckner, 89, of Dillsburg and formerly of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Elmcroft Personal Care. She was the wife of the late Douglas E. Kleckner, Jr., who died in 2014. Born Allentown, she was one of 10 children to Leroy and Helen (Frieze) Sicher. Geraldine worked for the Allentown School District in the cafeteria of South Mountain Middle School for 20 years, retiring in 1991. She attended Country & Town Baptist Church in Mechanicsburg. Geraldine loved to crochet, create viral snapchat videos with her grandchildren, play games, and travel to the Pocono Mountains and Wildwood, NJ. Survivors: Son, Douglas E. Kleckner, III and his wife Dawn of Dillsburg; 3 grandchildren, Keith Hollman, Sean Kleckner and his wife Carly, Kirsten Headland and her husband Phil; 3 great-grandchildren, Maci, Dakota and Jessica. Geraldine was preceded in death by a daughter Dawn Hollman in 2001. Services: A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the , Lehigh Valley Unit, 5151 Hamilton Boulevard, Allentown, PA 18106. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary